EMV Stakeholders Hold Meeting To Follow Up On Its Projects Implementation

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – The Performance and Progress Monitoring Unit at the Prime held a meeting with representatives from monitoring units in the entities responsible for implementing projects outlined in the Executive Program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV). The meeting was attended by the of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh.Shehadeh emphasized the pivotal role of monitoring units in achieving the EMV objectives, which are built on three main pillars: economic growth, a better quality of life for Jordanians, and sustainability.He highlighted the importance of ensuring that the projects within the EMV generate a positive impact on Jordanian society and the national economy.For his part, Raafat Dasan, Director of the Government Performance and Progress Monitoring Unit, stated that the unit's role extends beyond merely tracking project implementation under the executive program. It also involves overcoming challenges or obstacles that may arise during the implementation process.He explained that the unit strives to provide the necessary technical support to monitoring units in government entities to ensure the achievement of the EMV strategic objectives.Dasan underscored the critical role of monitoring units within government entities, citing them as the cornerstone for implementing projects and ensuring alignment with the EMV.This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination among government entities, ensuring effective and sustainable implementation of the EMV's projects.