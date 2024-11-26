Tons Of Tobacco, Hookah Molasses, Quantities Of E-Cigarette Juice Seized

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- Jordan has launched a comprehensive inspection campaign to combat the smuggling of e-cigarettes and venues where they are sold.Jordan Customs Director General Major General Jalal Qudah told Petra that his department's officers seized 10 tons of expired and unfit tobacco and molasses, which did not meet international standards. He added that they seized 60,000 juice packs in various sizes and more than 10,000 illegal e-cigarettes.Qudah stated that the seized goods were found in makeshift laboratories that ignored basic safety and health regulations. The materials were mixed in unsafe conditions, posing serious health risks and failing to meet food and drug safety standards, noting that many of the items had been smuggled into the country.He added that the operation is ongoing, with continued cooperation from security services. The Intelligence Directorate at Jordan Customs is actively gathering information about the locations where these illegal products are sold and manufactured.He urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing smoking products, warning against opting for low-priced, low-quality goods that can harm public health due to their non-compliance with safety and health regulations.He said recent inspections by the Intelligence Directorate had uncovered a "troubling" increase in illicit materials in local markets, prompting the launch of the current campaign to track down and shut down illegal production and sales outlets.Qudah stated that intelligence reports indicated an increase in factories producing harmful substances that operate without regard for health and environmental safety.He noted that legitimate imported materials are subject to strict legal and regulatory oversight to meet food and pharmaceutical safety standards.