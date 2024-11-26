Pro-Khan Protesters Defy Police To Reach The Capital

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thousands of calling for the release of Pakistan's jailed ex-prime Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear to march at the gates of the nation's capital late night.

The said one officer had been killed and nine were critically wounded in two days of clashes with demonstrators as they closed in on Islamabad.

Khan was barred from standing in February that were marred by allegations of rigging, sidelined by dozens of disputed cases which he claims were confected to prevent his comeback.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a government crackdown with regular demonstrations aiming to seize public spaces in Islamabad and other large cities.

The capital has been locked down since late Saturday, with mobile Internet sporadically cut and more than 20,000 police flooding the streets, many armed with riot shields and batons.

Last week, the Islamabad city administration announced a two-month ban on public gatherings.

But PTI convoys travelled from their power base in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the most populous eastern province of Punjab, hauling aside roadblocks of stacked shipping containers.

In the early hours of today protestors were clashing with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at a western motorway entry to Islamabad.

“We are deeply frustrated with the government, they do not know how to function,” 56-year-old protestor Kalat Khan told AFP earlier in the day.“The treatment we are receiving is unjust and cruel.”

The government cited“security concerns” for the mobile Internet outages, while Islamabad's schools and universities were also ordered to shut yesterday and today.

“Those who will come here will be arrested,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters late yesterday at D-Chowk, the public square outside Islamabad's government buildings which PTI aims to occupy.

PTI's chief demand is the release of Khan, the 72-year-old charismatic former cricket captain who served as premier from 2018 to 2022 and is the lodestar of their party.

They are also protesting alleged massive tampering in the February polls and a recent government constitutional amendment giving it more power over the courts, where Khan is tangled in dozens of cases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has come under increasing criticism for deploying heavy-handed measures to quash PTI's protests.

“From the scale of preparations, one wonders if the Islamabad Police is preparing for war,” said an editorial in the English-language Dawn newspaper last week.

“The city administration may have intended to demonstrate strength by sharing the plans it has made, but instead, it looks like it is panicking.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said“blocking access to the capital, with motorway and highway closures across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has effectively penalised ordinary citizens”. Authorities have enforced a security lockdown for the last two days to block the protesters, while highways into the city have been barricaded.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, with patrols of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear. Officials and witnesses said all public transport between cities and terminals had also been shut down in the eastern province of Punjab to keep away the protesters, led by members of Khan's party.

“We wouldn't let them storm the capital,” said provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, adding that about 80 of Khan's supporters had been arrested.

One police officer was shot and killed and at least 70 others were injured in clashes just outside Islamabad, she told a press conference. There were reports of several other clashes elsewhere in the province, she said.

Khan's party said scores of its workers were also hurt.

The capital added an extra layer of security for the arrival of the president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, yesterday, for a three day visit, a Pakistan prime minister office statement said. A delegation led by its foreign minister arrived on Sunday.

Khan's party accused the government of using violent tactics to block the protesters, saying it had arrested hundreds of workers and leaders.

“They are even firing live bullets,” one of Khan's aides, Shaukat Yousafzai, told broadcaster Geo News TV.

Khan was ousted by a controversial no-confidence vote after falling out with the kingmaking military establishment, who analysts say, engineer the rise and fall of Pakistan's politicians.

But as opposition leader he led an unprecedented campaign of defiance, with PTI street protests boiling over into unrest which the government cited as the reason for its crackdown.

PTI won more seats than any other party in this year's election but a coalition of parties considered more pliable to military influence shut them out of power.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023, facing a procession of legal accusations.

