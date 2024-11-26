Value of Iran’s iron ore pellet exports amount to USD513M in 7 months

(MENAFN) Iran's iron ore pellet exports amounted to USD513 million in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21), according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This figure reflects a 6.1 percent decline from USD546 million in the same period the previous year.



In terms of volume, Iran exported 6.166 million tons of iron ore pellets during this period, marking a 13 percent increase from 5.469 million tons in the first seven months of the prior year. While the value of exports dropped, the volume growth highlights increased production and shipments of the product.



Iron ore pellets are created by agglomerating iron ore fines through thermal processes, producing a material with improved tumbling resistance compared to raw iron ore. These pellets are widely used in the production of direct reduced iron (DRI) and in blast furnaces (BF) for producing hot metal. The demand for iron ore pellets has been growing due to the decreasing availability of high-quality lump ores.



Iron ore pellets are typically produced from either beneficiated iron ore fines or directly from run-of-mine ore. The beneficiation process upgrades lean ores to higher iron content, generating iron ore filter cake that needs to be pelletized for use in iron-making processes. Similarly, high-grade ores that do not require beneficiation also produce fines that can be pelletized and used rather than being discarded.

