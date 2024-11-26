Nvidia CEO Huang pledges to balance legal compliance, AI advancement under Trump's administration

(MENAFN) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated Saturday that his firm will balance legal obedience and technological improvements under the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and nothing will end the international development of artificial intelligence.



The US chip producing company this week released record high quarterly profit on the support of robust AI chip demand, though investors are wary of US-China pressures reheating throughout a new Trump term.



The Taiwan-born businessperson was in Hong Kong to get an honorary doctorate in the field of engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.



“Whatever happens, we’ll balance simultaneously compliance with laws and policies, continue to advance our technology, and support and serve customers all over the world,” Huang informed journalists on Saturday.



“We’ll continue to do that and we’ll be able to do that just fine.”



The Biden administration has banned Nvidia from retailing some of its major AI chips to China, which it sees as a strategic competitor in the division of improved semiconductors.



Huang stated Saturday that “open science and open research in AI is absolutely global… nothing that I see in the future is going to stop that.”

