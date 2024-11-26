Santosh Trophy: Delhi, Uttarakhand Register Emphatic Wins

(MENAFN- IANS) Amritsar, Nov 26 (IANS) Delhi defeated Chandigarh 6-0 in a one-sided contest in the first match of Group B qualifiers of the 78th National Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Bibi Ratni Sports on Tuesday.

Delhi secured full points with absolute dominance. Starting early, Ashish Shaw registered the first goal for Delhi in the third minute. Jajo Prashan (43', 87') scored two goals for the winners, who led 2-0 at the half time.

The second half kicked off with a freekick goal by Delhi's Sonam Tsewang Lhokham in the 49th minute, after which Rishabh Dobriyal opened his account in the 58th minute, adding his name to the list of scorers.

To add to Chandigarh's misery, defender Gurwinder Singh scored an own goal in the 69th minute, which further widened the margin of defeat.

In the other group B faceoff, Uttarakhand emerged victorious with a 4-1 win over Haryana.

Uttarakhand came forth with a powerful and effective attacking set with Bijoy Gusai breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute followed by Ayush Bisht in the extra time (45 +1) summing up a lead of 2-0 at the end of the first half.

Anurag Singh Rawat extended the lead in the 51st minute in the second half. Haryana captain, Vikas, scored the only goal for Haryana in the 80th minute. Uttarakhand's Mohit Chand made it 4-1 in the 84th minute.