Qatar inks trade, military agreement with Turkey

(MENAFN) Qatar inked a collection of deals with Turkey on Thursday ranging from trade facilitation to and technical collaboration throughout Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani's trip to Leader Tayyip Erdogan in the capital of Turkey, Ankara.



Erdogan and al Thani were co-chairing the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee summit, Reuters stated.



Al Thani's trip, concentrated on investment and trade, comes after Doha stated at the weekend it had informed Hamas and Israel it will stall attempts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement until they appear desired and serious.



Turkey, which violently censured Israel regarding its attacks in Gaza and in Lebanon, does not deem the Palestinian militant group Hamas a terrorist group, and some of its political leaders regularly trip to Turkey.

