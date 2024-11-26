Constitution, A Powerful Protector Of Vulnerable Sections: Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Marking the 75th Constitution Day on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the Constitution's role in safeguarding the rights of the poorest and remarked that it is a powerful tool to protect vulnerable sections of the society.

Taking to social X, he highlighted the foundational principles of justice, equality, and dignity enshrined in the Constitution.

“The basic spirit of our Constitution is that justice and rights should be equal for all. Everyone should have the opportunity to live with self-respect. The Constitution is a powerful tool to protect the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post.

He further stated,“The stronger it is, the stronger our country will be. On this day, while paying homage to the freedom fighters, martyrs, and every member of the Constituent Assembly who nurtured the idea of the Constitution, I reiterate my resolve to protect it.”

Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also shared a heartfelt message, urging citizens to pledge to safeguard the Constitution at all costs.

"Today marks the 75th year of the implementation of our Constitution. Our freedom fighters and great men together created a Constitution that ensured freedom, equality, fraternity and justice for crores of Indians. Our Constitution is the protective shield for crores of Indians that gives them every kind of right," she shared this in a post on X.

"Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen. Salute to the great ancestors, martyrs, revolutionaries and each member of the Constituent Assembly. This democracy and constitution, which we got from their tireless hard work and sacrifices, is our pride. Let us take a pledge that we will protect it at all costs," she added.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated annually to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.