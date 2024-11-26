Five Killed In Kerala's Thrissur As Lorry Runs Over People Sleeping On Road

(MENAFN- IANS) Thrissur, Nov 26 (IANS) At least five people were killed after a vehicle ran over a group of gypsies sleeping on the road on Tuesday in Kerala's Thrissur.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. at Nattika when a lorry on its way to Kochi ran over the group sleeping on the road near there, killing five instantly and injuring seven others.

The lorry laden with logs coming from Kannur and bound to Kochi lost control hit a barricade and then ran over the people.

The have taken into custody the driver of the lorry and the cleaner.

The senior police officer who arrived at the scene told the media it was believed that the cleaner of the vehicle was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.

“It's believed that the cleaner of the vehicle who was driving the vehicle did not have a license. Both the driver and cleaner have been found to be under the influence of liquor. Both of them are under our custody,” said the top police official.

After the lorry ran over the group of gypsies, it did not stop there. It stopped after one kilometre following a chase by the locals.

K. Rajan, state Revenue Minister who hails from Thrissur said the state government will give free treatment to the injured at the state-run Medical College hospital at Thrissur, where they are undergoing treatment.

Rajan also said the state government will ensure the bodies of the dead will be transported to their home town in Tamil Nadu.

The police also pointed out that the driver and the cleaner had consumed liquor and midway, the cleaner took over the wheels and was driving when the accident took place.

The group of gypsies has been staying put in Natika for the past two months.

While the elders worked as contract labourers during the daytime and at night they returned to their tents erected on the roadside where their families resided.

The Motor Vehicles department has also started their probe and since the cleaner who did not have a license drove the vehicle, a case will be registered against the owner of the lorry.