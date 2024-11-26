Algerian Parliamentary Speaker Condemns“Silence, Complicity” Over Israeli Attacks On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ALGIERS, Nov 26 (NNN-APS) - Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of Algeria's People's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, criticised here, yesterday, the“silence and complicity of certain countries” regarding the extraordinary regional and global circumstances, particularly concerning“Israeli aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon.

During a meeting with Ibrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Boughali reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state, according to a statement released by the assembly.

Boughali also condemned foreign interventions in Libya, emphasising that solutions to the country's challenges, like those in other African nations, must be homegrown.

During the meeting, Azizi highlighted regional developments, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon, stressing the need to end what he described as the“genocidal crimes committed by the Israeli entity against the defenseless Palestinian people.” He also accused Israel of targeting other countries for expansion, referencing Lebanon.

Regarding bilateral ties, Azizi called for strengthening Algeria-Iran relations, and expanding cooperation to include additional economic sectors, reflecting the robust political and parliamentary partnership between the two countries.– NNN-APS

