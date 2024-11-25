Egypt's Abdelatty Advocates For Gaza Ceasefire At Rome Forum, Meets French Counterpart

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for solutions to regional conflicts during his participation in the Rome Mediterranean Dialogues forum on 25 November. He also met with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

At a panel discussion titled“Dialogue for Peace,” Abdelatty outlined Egypt's mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation caused by the Israeli aggression, including the obstruction of aid and what he termed“starvation policies.” He emphatically rejected the displacement of Palestinians and stressed the need to empower the Palestinian Authority to resume its role in Gaza, warning against any attempts to separate Gaza from the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Abdelatty also addressed the situation in Lebanon, reiterating Egypt's political and humanitarian support. He expressed Egypt's complete rejection of any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting the Lebanese people's right to choose their president without foreign interference. He also highlighted Egypt's efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon. He further discussed the evolving situation in the Red Sea, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach linked to ending the war in Gaza and de-escalation efforts, noting the impact of the tensions on the Egyptian economy. He stressed the failure of military options in achieving peace and stability, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of instability, including the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Later that day, Abdelatty met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. According to a statement by Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdelatty praised the strategic relationship between Egypt and France, expressing hope for increased French investment in Egypt. He commended the cooperation with French companies working on various projects in the country and expressed hope for continued French support for Egypt within the European Union, in connection with the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

During their discussions on Middle East developments, Abdelatty stressed the need for continued efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid. He also highlighted the importance of pursuing the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international law. Regarding Lebanon, Abdelatty emphasised the priority of an immediate ceasefire, the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, supporting UNIFIL, strengthening Lebanese state institutions, and enabling the Lebanese army's return to southern Lebanon. He also mentioned Egypt's efforts to end the presidential vacuum in Lebanon through national consensus.



