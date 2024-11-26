UP: Tragic Fire Claims Lives Of Three Workers At Greater Noida Furniture Factory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three workers lost their lives in a fire that erupted at a furniture factory in Greater Noida early Tuesday.

As reported by PTI citing Ashok Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of (Greater Noida), stated that the fire was reported at around 8:15 am from the factory located in the Site 4 area, within the jurisdiction of the Beta 2 police station.

“Upon receiving the information, local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control by the fire unit,” Sharma said.

The officer said three people who worked in the factory died in the blaze and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Those killed were identified as Gulfam, 23, Mazhar Alam, 29, and Dilshad, 24.

Gulfam hailed from Mathura district while Alam and Dilshad both belonged to Bihar, the police said.

Sharma said efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from PTI)