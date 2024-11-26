Power Grid Damaged In Ternopil Due To Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrenergo (national company) networks have been damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack on Ternopil.

This was reported on Facebo k by Ternopiloblenergo company, according to Ukrinform.

"Due to a large-scale drone attack, the Ukrenergo networks have been damaged. As a result, power outages are being implemented in Ternopil region for consumers. Details will follow," the statement reads.

The Ternopil City Council announced that due to the impact of an enemy UAV and damage to the energy infrastructure, trolleybuses in Ternopil will temporarily cease operations.

They also informed residents that elevators in apartment buildings will not function until power is fully restored. Residents are urged not to use elevators and to avoid putting themselves at risk. Individual heating units will be disconnected, and heat will be supplied directly to buildings.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ternopil experienced power and water disruptions following the explosions.