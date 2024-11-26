Microsoft 365 outage disrupts services, users express frustration, appreciation

(MENAFN) Reports of disruptions began around 8 a.m. ET and reached their peak around 12:30 p.m. ET, as noted by DownDetector, a affiliated with Mashable. Since then, the frequency of reported outages has declined, indicating that the issue might soon be resolved.



Microsoft 365’s account on X stated, "We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact." While the specific cause remains unclear, the reference to a recent change coincided with the launch of Microsoft's AI-powered Recall feature. This tool, rolled out in preview mode for Windows Insiders, captures incremental snapshots of users’ screens. Such major deployments have, at times, been linked to widespread outages.



Frustrated users turned to X to voice complaints about being unable to use essential tools like Outlook for emails or Teams for video conferencing.



However, some individuals appeared unbothered by the hours-long disruption, appreciating the unexpected downtime on the Monday before Thanksgiving. Although the outage seems to be nearing resolution, further updates will follow if that changes.

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108926067