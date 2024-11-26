Sony develops portable gaming console to compete with Microsoft, Nintendo

(MENAFN) Sony is reportedly developing a portable gaming console designed to rival offerings from Nintendo and Microsoft. Unlike the PlayStation Portal, which is limited to remote play, this new device would enable users to enjoy PlayStation 5 games from any location.



However, sources indicate that the standalone console is likely "years away from launch," leaving room for Sony to modify or even cancel the project.



Previously, Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer mentioned that creating a portable Xbox device would take several more years, putting Microsoft and Sony on a similar timeline. Meanwhile, Nintendo continues to dominate the handheld gaming market, with its next-generation Switch anticipated to debut next year.



Sony has declined to comment on its plans for this device.



The portable gaming landscape has seen significant advancements in recent years. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and its OLED version have gained substantial attention, inspiring other tech companies such as Asus, Lenovo Legion, Logitech, and MSI to enter the market.



Both Microsoft and Sony benefit from their extensive game libraries, which enable them to attract more developers and intellectual properties for their platforms, whether exclusive or cross-platform, from indie creators to AAA studios.



MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108926065