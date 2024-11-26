India Leads World In Anti-Terrorism Initiatives: Leaders Commemorate 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Union Home Amit Shah, along with other leaders, paid homage to the and security personnel who lost their lives during the horrific events.

HM Shah also stressed the Modi government's efforts to make India a global leader in anti-terrorism initiatives.

The 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated strikes by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives from Pakistan, targeted key locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, and Metro Cinema.

Over three days of terror, 166 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed, while more than 300 were injured.

Taking to X, Home Minister Shah expressed his condolences and pride in India's strengthened stance against terrorism.

"On this day in 2008, cowardly terrorists shamed humanity by killing innocent people in Mumbai. I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and salute those who lost their lives," he wrote.

Highlighting the government's approach, Shah stated, "Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world, and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives."

BJP National President J.P. Nadda also paid his tributes, acknowledging the bravery and sacrifices made by the victims and security forces.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute and salute all the brave soldiers, policemen, and innocent citizens who made the supreme sacrifice for the country in the cowardly terrorist attack on 26/11 in Mumbai," he wrote on X.

Nadda underscored the destructive nature of terrorism and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for India's robust anti-terrorism policies.

"Today, the tough anti-terrorism policy and global initiative of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made India a leader among the countries leading the anti-terrorism campaign, along with making it safe," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers those who lost their lives that fateful day. We pay homage to the security personnel who fought with utmost courage and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We remember, and we will never forget those wounds," the Defence Minister posted on X.