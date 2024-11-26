Biden, Macron announce 60-Day ceasefire among Hezbollah, Israel

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden and French Leader Emmanuel will announce on Tuesday morning a 60-day ceasefire among Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to official sources.



Washington has spoken of “cautious optimism” that the US suggestion for a ceasefire might be a positive decision. The suggestion calls for Hezbollah’s withdrawal from the area between the Blue Line and Litani River in a manner that can be proved. In return Israeli armies will withdraw from the regions they attacked since they carried out their limited invasion of Lebanon.



The talks the US had on the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire were successful and are going to the right direction towards an agreement, the White House stated on Monday.



"We're close," stated White House national security representative John Kirby, adding "The discussions ... were constructive, and we believe that the trajectory of this is going in a very positive direction. But, yeah, nothing is done until everything is done."

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108926263