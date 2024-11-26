Jordan's olive oil production increases by 32.2 percent

(MENAFN) Jordan's olive oil production has increased by 32.2 percent in the starting month of the current year season, shaping an important milestone for the nation’s agricultural field.



The Department of Statistics showed that production hit 12,000 tons between the middle of October and the middle of November, compared to 9,100 tons throughout the same time in the previous year year.



Irbid ranks as the nation’s leading producer, with its olive presses making 6,000 tons of oil. Ajloun follows with 1,400 tons, while Balqa's presses making 1,150 tons to the regional output.



These figures come from a current nationwide study held by the Department of Statistics since 2008, working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture.



Sector teams perform weekly trips to olive presses during the season, gathering essential production figures that marks the nation’s agricultural policy and food security strategies.



The Department will reveal its next assessment in the upcoming month, with comprehensive season-close data to follow.

