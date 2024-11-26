Food prices in Jordan decline by 0.7 percent last month

(MENAFN) Food prices in Jordan declined by -0.7 percent in the previous month, however, the Department of General Statistics observed a surge in consumer prices (inflation) for the same month.



A report for the World Bank, revealed that the prices index in Jordan posted a “very slight” rise of 0.1 percent in the previous couple of months, after these prices increased by 2.8 percent last August, 2.6 percent last July, 2 percent last June, and 2.1 percent last May.



The report said that the General Statistics approved by recording “large develop” in the division of food self-sufficiency, in preparation for the launch of the Jordanian Food Security Observatory within the National Food Security Strategy.



It also noted the launch of the Amman Municipality and the United Nations Development program, the initial training center for urban agriculture in Jordan, in aim of enhancing Food security in light of the impacts of climate change.



The prices surged (inflation) for October last year by 0.76 percent compared to the exact same month in 2023, based on to monthly report by the Department of Statistics (DoS), which observed a cumulative surge for the initial 10 months of 2024 by 1.56 percent compared to last year.



The escalation statement for last September also posted a rise in prices of 1.01 percent compared to the exact same month of 2023, and surge for the initial 9 months of 2024 by 1.65 percent compared to the exact same time in 2023.

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108926250