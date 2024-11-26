Al Masaood Automobiles Celebrates UAE’s ‘Eid Al Etihad’ with Iconic Nissan Patrol 2025 Parade Through Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, marked the UAE's National Day with a spectacular parade showcasing a lineup of Nissan Patrol models. The highlight was the cutting-edge All-New Nissan Patrol 2025 accompanied by a convoy of Nissan Patrol Super Safari and other Nissan Patrol models.

The diverse assembly of vehicles symbolised the evolution of both the Nissan Patrol and the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi across generations. The parade also paid homage to the nation's unity, heritage, and remarkable progress, celebrating the legacy of a company deeply woven into the fabric of the UAE.

Following the successful global launch that took place in September in Abu Dhabi, the Nissan Patrol stands as a testament to the enduring spirit and adventurous heart of the nation’s capital, capturing the essence of the city's vibrant culture and dynamic landscape. The parade journeyed through the capital and its iconic dunes.

The celebration perfectly aligns with this year's UAE National Day theme, 'Eid Al Etihad,' which celebrates the unification of the Emirates on 2 December 1971. By touring, the Patrol embodies the theme of 'union,' connecting the past, present, and future while reaffirming its role as a cultural icon integral to the nation.

The Nissan Patrol's enduring presence in the UAE and its integral role in the country’s development are immense sources of pride for Al Masaood Automobiles. As the latest model continues to carve its place in the community, it will continue to be a beacon of innovation blended with tradition, inspiring new generations of drivers across the UAE.





MENAFN26112024004993011075ID1108925822