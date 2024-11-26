Etihad To Add 10 New Routes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is gearing up to launch ten new destinations in a single day, marking one of its most ambitious expansion projects to date.

The airline will unveil the new locations on November 25, highlighting a major milestone in its growth and dedication to enhancing customer service.



At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. The 10 new destinations will grow Etihad's total number of cities served to 93.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers. We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 - Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level.

"Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day," he added.



