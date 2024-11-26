Etihad To Add 10 New Routes
Date
11/26/2024 12:28:16 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is gearing up to launch ten new destinations in a single day, marking one of its most ambitious expansion projects to date.
The airline will unveil the new locations on November 25, highlighting a major milestone in its growth and dedication to enhancing customer service.
At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. The 10 new destinations will grow Etihad's total number of cities served to 93.
Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers. We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 - Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level.
"Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day," he added.
-B
MENAFN26112024000163011034ID1108925711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.