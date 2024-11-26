Roche In $1.5 Bn Deal To Buy Poseida Therapeutics
Date
11/26/2024 4:35:14 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Zurich: Swiss Pharmaceutical giant Roche said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy US biopharm firm Poseida Therapeutics for $1.5 billion (1.4 billion euros).
Roche, the world's number-one oncology group, will offer Poseida shareholders $9.0 per share and add a further $4.0 per share by way of a non-tradeable certificate to acquire the San Diego, California-based company
The deal, designed to put Roche at the forefront of donor-derived off-the-shelf cell therapies, is due to close in early 2025.
The boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the deal for Poseida, whose shares had closed on Monday at $2.73.
Poseida Therapeutics' portfolio notably includes customised cell therapies for haematological cancers, solid tumours and auto-immune diseases.
The US firm offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) innovative therapies, involving taking cells from a patient's immune system and genetically modifying them in order to fight diseases.
Roche noted the acquisition builds on an existing partnership between the two companies following a 2022 collaboration and licence agreement.
MENAFN26112024000063011010ID1108926838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.