Indonesia aims 9.6 percent development in overseas exports

(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Trade Ministry is optimistic regarding the nation’s shipment prospects, expecting a 9.6 percent surge in overseas exports by 2029, an official stated on Tuesday. This development is seen to be led by rising international trade.



Fajarini Puntodewi, chief of the Trade Policy Agency at the ministry, emphasized the positive trend in shipments to nations with which Indonesia has free trade deals. She showed confidence in reaching the aimed shipment development, quoting the current positive agreement in Indonesian shipments.



As of September 2024, Indonesia’s cumulative shipments achieved USD192.85 billion, shaping a 0.32 percent yearly surge.



Main export goods for Indonesia involve palm oil, cocoa, coffee, rubber, coal, tin, shrimp, furniture, as well as many other products.

