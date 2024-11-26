Flynas airline extends its flights in Cairo

(MENAFN) Saudi airline flynas has operated three weekly direct trips between Prince Muhammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and Sphinx Airport in Cairo.



The airline surged the frequency of its operations to the Egyptian capital in line with its extension strategy and parallel with the regional aims in the division, based on a media release.



Starting December 11, three weekly trips are going to be operated on the new road throughout the days Sunday, Wednesday, as well as Friday.



At the same time, flynas airline aims to link Saudi Arabia with 250 international locations and accommodate 330 million passengers, welcoming 150 million visitors annually by 2030.



The airline links the Arab Republic to the Kingdom with over 120 weekly direct trips from five Saudi cities. Cairo is connected to the Kingdom with flynas direct trips to Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport, which is now served with direct trips from Riyadh, Jeddah, and soon from Madinah.

