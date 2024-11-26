Nokia signs agreement to enhance 5G network in India
11/26/2024 4:39:26 AM
(MENAFN) nokia inked a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension deal with Bharti Airtel to further extend and improve the latter’s 4g and 5G networks through major Indian cities and continents.
According to the deal, Nokia will arrange its state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband parts, and cutting-edge Massive MIMO radios, based on its report on Wednesday.
These resolutions, developed by Nokia’s energy-effictive ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, will hugely improve Airtel’s Network capacity and coverage, delivering superior 5G experiences to its users.
Moreover, Nokia will develop Airtel’s current 4G network with multiband radios and baseband tools, which are also capable of supporting 5G.
To maximize network performance, Airtel will utilize Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management system, an AI-driven solution offering advanced network monitoring, management, as well as optimization features.
