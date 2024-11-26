Sports Minister, LG Meet J&K Football Team After Santosh Trophy Heroics

The LG met the squad at Raj Bhawan and congratulated the players and the coaching staff for their remarkable performances during the group stage and extended his best wishes for the future matches.

He also commended the J&K Sports Council for organising rigorous training camps and providing requisite facilities, technical guidance and support to the team for its Santosh Trophy campaign.

J&K Senior Men's Football Team competed in Group A alongside Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and hosts Punjab, and delivered commanding performances while remaining unbeaten in the group stage. The team has qualified for the final round and will now compete in Telangana from December 14.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Satpal Singh, Chief Coach, senior officials of J&K Sports Council and coaching staff of the team were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth Services and Sports lauded the team's historic victory against formidable opponents and commended their skill, dedication and teamwork.

“It is gladdening to see our athletes bringing glory to Jammu and Kashmir by defeating top teams. This success showcases the immense sports talent in the region,” he said.

The team was applauded for their exemplary efforts by the Minister, who also recognised the contribution of the coaching and technical staff.

Satish Sharma also expressed confidence in the team's ability to continue performing at the highest level in the upcoming final rounds of the tournament.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Director General, Youth Services and Sports Rajinder Singh Tara, Secretary, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Chief Sports Officer, and Chief Accounts Officer, J&K Sports Council.

