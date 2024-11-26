US Backs Imran Khan's Calls For Nationwide Protest, Slams Authorities To 'Respect Human Rights, Freedoms'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US State Department expressed support for the right of the Pakistani people to protest peacefully, urging Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and freedoms. This statement came during a briefing on Tuesday when US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked to comment on the evolving situation in Pakistan.

As reported by ANI, the statement follows calls for nationwide protests by jailed former Prime Imran Khan, with Islamabad being the focal point of the demonstrations.

According to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the citizens are rallying for the fulfilment of three agendas; the "Revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of the Constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

As thousands of protestors were on their way to Islamabad, skirmishes took place between the police and the citizens, the Tribune reported.

When asked his thoughts on Pakistan undergoing turmoil due to suicide bombings, sectarian clashes, political chaos, and protests, Miller said, "So, in Pakistan and around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to ensure respect for Pakistan's laws and constitution, as they work to maintain law and order".

As reported by ANI, Imran Khan has been in jail for over 470 days.

When asked about the future of Pakistan and whether it is starting to look like Bangladesh, Miller said, "We support the right of people inside Pakistan to protest peacefully, and we call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms".