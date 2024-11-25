Global Standard, OMODA E5 Earns Euro NCAP And ANCAP Five-Star Safety Ratings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WUHU, CHINA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) released the latest safety test results. These results align with the 2022 test findings for the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle OMODA 5[], with the battery electric vehicle (BEV) OMODA E5 maintaining its five-star safety rating. Next day (November 14), the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) also awarded the OMODA E5 a five-star safety rating. With this, the OMODA E5 has successfully achieved dual five-star ratings from the world's two most authoritative safety institutions, confirming its outstanding driving safety performance.

Earlier, the OMODA 5, the first global model of OMODA&JAECOO, secured five-star safety ratings from major global safety organizations, including Euro NCAP, ANCAP, and ASEAN NCAP.

Euro NCAP and ANCAP Five-Star Ratings: OMODA E5 Demonstrates Global Quality

In the Euro NCAP assessment, to test the safety performance of the OMODA E5 and the integrity of its high-voltage battery, additional frontal offset and oblique pole crash tests were conducted, compared to the previous OMODA 5 crash tests. The results showed a comprehensive pass, achieving high scores of 87% for Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, and 88% for the Safety Assist system. Similarly, under ANCAP testing, the OMODA E5 also displayed excellent safety performance, with scores of 87% for Adult Occupant Protection, 88% for Child Occupant Protection, and 83% for Safety Assist.

The OMODA E5's body is designed with a high strength steel ratio of 78%. Key areas in the front of the car, such as ultra-high strength steel in the front end and reinforced steel in the side B pillars and door sills, form a protective system. The front steel structure resists frontal collision impacts, safeguarding the cabin space, while the side structure disperses impact forces to prevent door intrusion. In the frontal crash test, the occupant compartment remained stable, with no significant deformation of the A pillars and doors. Additionally, the OMODA E5 is equipped with ergonomically designed child seat interfaces that are highly stable, providing a reliable installation position for child seats. The airbag system and the vehicle's stability optimize the trigger mechanism and protection range to ensure child passenger safety.

Moreover, the OMODA E5 excels in active safety technologies. The two key tests based on AEB for VRU (Vulnerable Road User) protection and SA (Safety Assist) perform seamlessly in handling challenges posed by small, unpredictable road users. Its AEB system, powered by advanced technology, can accurately identify targets across a wider speed range and respond more quickly.



Global Leaders Praised OMODA E5 for Its Class Leading Performance

Apart from receiving the Euro NCAP and ANCAP Five-Star Ratings, the OMODA E5 has also performed excellently in range comparison tests, earning first place rankings in several key performance categories. The OMODA E5 boasts an impressive electric range of over 430 km (WLTP)[] and a 110% achievement in real range. Additionally, the vehicle can recharge from 30% to 80% in just 28 minutes, with highway wind noise as low as 62.9 decibels at a speed of 120 km/h. Its performance in range, charging efficiency, and noise control are all class leading.



Global Standards, Global Expansion: OMODA&JAECOO's Rapid Growth

As the fastest-growing personalized car brand worldwide, OMODA&JAECOO has entered 32 countries and regions, including Turkey, Spain, the UK, and Indonesia, within just 18 months since its launch. The brand now boasts over 1,000 global showrooms and has accumulated more than 370,000 users worldwide. OMODA&JAECOO's remarkable success can be attributed to its commitment to the development philosophy of "born global, global R&D, global manufacturing." All OMODA&JAECOO products are built to meet five-star standards, with the OMODA C5 and E5 already earning the strictest Euro NCAP and ANCAP five-star safety ratings.

While accelerating its global expansion, OMODA&JAECOO continues to deepen its localized presence, embracing the concept of“In somewhere, for somewhere.” Europe, a strategic region for the brand's global development, has seen OMODA&JAECOO launch in markets such as Spain, Poland, Italy, the UK, and Hungary, and successfully establish a widely covered sales and service network. By the end of this year, showrooms in Spain and the UK are expected to reach 60, while Poland will reach 25, achieving 80% coverage in key business areas, offering local consumers more convenient and efficient services.

As the crucial anchor markets, OMODA&JAECOO has long been focused on and committed to right-hand drive markets. In this regard, Australia plays a significant role as a key strategic market for the brand in the right-hand drive region. Since its launch in Australia, the OMODA 5 has sold a total of 12,852 units. After just one month on the Australian market, the OMODA E5 has received unanimous praise from local consumers. Following the latest ANCAP test, ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg commented: "This five-star rating for the OMODA E5 will be a welcome addition to the shopping lists of consumers and fleets in the market for a five-star EV."

The OMODA E5's achievement of both Euro NCAP and ANCAP five-star safety ratings further stresses the high recognition of its driving safety in key markets. This milestone is also a vivid reflection of the brand's global standards and global quality. Moving forward, OMODA&JAECOO will continue to manufacture vehicles based on five-star safety standards, embedding global standards into every step of product design and manufacturing. With leading-edge new energy technologies, the brand is committed to meeting the expectations and needs of global users for safe driving.

1. In markets such as Mexico, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Chile, Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Vietnam, the model is called OMODA C5; in Turkey, it is called OMODA 5 PRO

2. In the Thai market, it is called OMODA C5 EV, while in some European markets, such as Spain and Italy, it is called OMODA 5 EV

3. The subsequent test data are all based on WLTP conditions.

