AMMWEC Condemns Murder Of Rabbi Zvi Kogan In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is horrified by the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary, in the UAE

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is horrified by the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary, in the United Arab Emirates. This brutality is the direct result of festering Anti-Semitism in the Arab world and the west, and leaders of the free world must do more to prevent such atrocities from occurring.Nations that are part of the Abraham Accords bear a heavy obligation for a strong response to this devastating act of terror. This Accord is sacred as it is attached to the name of the Holy Patriarch of all three Abrahamic faiths. October 7th attacks by Hamas terrorists and this heinous attack on the Rabbi in a country that embodies the very essence of Islam, is an affront to all Muslims with a moral compass. It is with profound grief that AMMWEC sends its condolences to the family of Rabbi Kogan and wishes to express solidarity with the Jewish community in the UAE during this devastating time. May his memory be a blessing.AMMWEC President & CEO Anila Ali , stated in response to the news:“We call on leaders of the Arab countries, including Mohammed bin Salman, to ban Imams that preach violence against people of other faiths, and to take decisive action to combat this violent extremism that is being perpetrated in the name of God. As Muslim leaders, we must stop emboldening Islamist voices and empower the moderate voices in media, in leadership, and in public service. This is a dangerous precedent, and it is now time for us to reckon as a Muslim ummah. We all know this will increase Anti-Muslim hatred and we all will have to suffer from the consequences of this violence and hate against the Ahle-Kitaab.”Now more than ever, our work to combat hate and extremism is critical. We call on our followers and partners, and beyond to stand together in firm dedication to our purpose to build a world in which we will not hear God's sacred name being used as a guise to commit such horrific acts of violence and death.For more information on AMMWEC's work to combat Anti-Semitism, please visit our website .

