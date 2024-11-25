Ukraine Awaiting Germany's Decision On Participation In ZBROYARI Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin discussed further cooperation in the defense with Christian Freuding, who leads the special staff for Ukraine at the German of Defense, and representatives of the German Embassy.

The minister said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At the meeting, we discussed in more detail the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry, which have grown significantly in 2024. Next year, the capabilities will reach $30 billion, which is three times the capacity of the state budget. Therefore, we also discussed the possibility of Germany's involvement in the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom project. We are waiting for the final decision on this matter,” he posted.

Smetanin highlighted Germany's role as a leading partner in defense industrial cooperation. Rheinmetall, FFG, and KMW (KNDS Deutschland) have established three joint ventures with Ukrainian companies. A number of other companies are represented at the level of offices and other forms of representation.

As reported, Ukraine is close to establishing three more new joint ventures with European arms manufacturers; five joint ventures have already been created.

Photo: Herman Smetanin/Telegram