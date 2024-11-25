Update: 16 Still Missing After Safari Boat Sank Off SE Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 26 (NNN-MENA) – Four Egyptians and 12 foreigners are still missing, after a boat sank in the Red Sea, earlier yesterday, Governor of Egypt's Red Sea Province, Amr Hanafy, said.

A total of 28 people have been rescued and are“in good health,” while search operations and investigations into the incident are still ongoing, Hanafy said in a statement.

The Red Sea Province announced on its official page yesterday that, a safari boat had sunk, off the northern coast of Marsa Alam, a coastal town in south-eastern Egypt on the Red Sea.

According to Hanafy, the boat carried 44 passengers, including 13 Egyptians and 31 others from 11 countries: Germany, Britain, the United States, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain, and Ireland.

Earlier yesterday, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a statement that, two Chinese tourists had been rescued by passing vessels, near the site of the incident. The embassy has contacted the two tourists, who are reported to be in good health.

The boat underwent its last maritime safety inspection in March, and was issued a one-year validity certificate, said Hanafy.

There have been no comments or technical defects regarding the boat, he said, adding that, the initial cause was said to be a large sea wave hitting the boat and causing it to capsize.

Egyptian authorities reported that the boat, named Sea Story, departed from Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday.

According to initial information, the boat sank near a coral reef in the north of Marsa Alam. The Red Sea Province's control centre received a distress signal from a crew member at around 5:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT).– NNN-MENA