36 Killed, 17 Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Nov 26 (IANS) At least 36 people were killed and 17 others in Israeli on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to reports.

Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Lebanese governorate of Baalbek-Hermel killed 11 people, including eight in a residential apartment in the village of Nabi Chit and three others in Hermel, the official National News Agency ( NNA) reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed 25 people, including nine in the village of Maarakeh, three in the village of Ain Baal, two in the town of Ghazieh, 10 in the Tyre district, and one in the village of Yohmor, the NNA reported, adding that the airstrikes also injured 17 people in Tyre.

On Monday, Hezbollah targeted Shraga Base, the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command, north of the occupied city of Acre, with a barrage of rockets, the NNA reported.

Hezbollah also hit Israeli forces in two moshavim in northern Israel, and in the Malkiyeh settlement, the report said, adding that Hezbollah targeted an Israeli force sheltering in a house in Al-Bayada during its withdrawal, destroying the structure and inflicting multiple casualties among the force, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on social media platform X condemned constant strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces as "a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law, which limits the use of violence against those not participating in hostilities".

UNIFIL also urged all parties involved in the conflict to address their differences through negotiations instead of violence.

The Lebanese army said the Israeli military has been repeatedly targeting its soldiers recently. In the latest attack on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a Lebanese army post in the Ameriya axis on the Qlaileh-Tyre road in southwestern Lebanon, killing one soldier and injuring 18 others.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.