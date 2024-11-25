PERTHERA ANNOUNCES LANDMARK STUDY SHOWING MULTI-OMIC TESTING's ROLE IN IMPROVING OUTCOMES FOR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perthera, the leader in Precision Oncology Decision Support, in collaboration with researchers from George Mason University and The Side-Out Foundation, announces the publication of a groundbreaking study emphasizing the transformative impact of multi-omic molecular testing in guiding for metastatic breast cancer.This pivotal research utilized Perthera's proprietary data from metastatic breast cancer patients, where genomic data was combined with proteomic testing to study the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, a frequently disrupted signaling pathway in breast cancer. The study highlights how integrating genomic and proteomic data helps identify patients who would benefit most from targeted therapies.“Our research underscores the importance of moving beyond single-marker testing to leverage comprehensive molecular profiling,” said Rick Dunetz, Founder of The Side-Out Foundation,“This approach enables oncologists to provide personalized treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes.”Multi-Omic Testing: A Game-Changer in Metastatic Breast Cancer: Key Findings.The investigators found that measuring the protein activation state of the AKT-mTOR pathway predicted response/outcome to CDK 4/6 inhibitors, the most widely used front-line precision therapeutics in metastatic breast cancer patients with HR+/HER2- disease..Genomic markers, measured from the same tumor sample, did not predict for response/outcome and did not correlate with the functional protein biomarkers..The study highlights and emphasizes the need for deploying a beyond-genomics-alone approach to precision medicine using multi-omic-based analysis pioneered by The Side-Out Foundation clinical trial ecosystem that incorporates functional protein signaling data into routine molecular profiling for treatment decision-making.The Perthera Report® played a vital role in this study by transforming complex molecular data into actionable insights. With Perthera, oncologists can Identify effective therapies and accelerate access to personalized care. The Perthera Report integrates multi-omic data to offer ranked therapy options tailored to each patient's molecular profile. The report enables oncologists to quickly identify and implement treatment strategies, improving the overall quality of care.“This research validates the unique value of the Perthera Report in facilitating precision medicine,” said Dr. Emanuel“Chip” Petricoin, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Perthera and a co-author of the study.“We are thrilled to see our data and platform advance knowledge in metastatic breast cancer and support oncologists in delivering impactful treatments.”The collaboration between George Mason University, The Side-Out Foundation, and Perthera demonstrates the power of data-driven precision medicine to transform care and underscores the importance of multi-omic testing in improving treatment outcomes for metastatic breast cancer patients.“Our partnership with The Side-Out Foundation highlights our commitment to deepening insight into metastatic breast cancer and improving patient outcomes through the use of our Perthera platform”, said Donna Tuths, Chief Executive Officer of Perthera.About PertheraFounded in 2012, Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company , is a leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. With patented technology utilized at over 600 cancer treatment centers across the United States, Perthera has provided decision support to more than 1,500 oncologists. Its Perthera Report integrates multi-omic test results from any source to deliver ranked therapy options tailored to each patient's unique molecular profile. These insights are further validated by real-world outcomes, contributing to continuous advancements in precision medicine.Perthera's platform is lab-agnostic and enriched by data from leading NGS diagnostic providers, including Tempus AI, Foundation Medicine, Caris, and Guardant. This unparalleled dataset has been leveraged by biopharma companies and institutions such as the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Program. Peer-reviewed publications have validated the Perthera Report's ability to improve patient outcomes, including a study showing a 2.4-fold increase in progression-free survival.

