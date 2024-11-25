‘One Day Vaibhav Suryavanshi Will Bring Pride To India’: BCA Prez Rakesh Tiwari

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) History was made on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Auction as the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to get a contract in the league's history on Monday.

Bihar Association president Rakesh Tiwari congratulated the young batter on this tremendous achievement and expressed his confidence in Vaibhav.

“It is a proud day for the state of Bihar. I am confident he will one day bring pride to the country. I congratulate Vaibhav Suryvanshi and wish him all the best. I also thank the Chief and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar that they have created an environment where cricket is developing rapidly,” said Tiwari.

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured the services of teenager for a price of Rs 1.10 crore. He recently grabbed attention by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved this milestone in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai, smashing 104 off 62 balls. His 58-ball century was the fastest by an Indian in Youth Tests and the second-fastest globally.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi made headlines when he made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar at just 12, making him the youngest player in India's premier First-Class tournament.

Suryavanshi finds himself in safe hands under T20 WC winning head coach Rahul Dravid, who has been at the forefront of developing young cricketers at the Royals and in the India junior and 'A' sides.