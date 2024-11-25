UAE: Virgin Mobile Services Restored After Users Face 'Disruption In Network'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Virgin Mobile services have been restored in the UAE after multiple users faced issues on Monday.

Taking to X, the announced the resumption of all services. "All services are fully restored. You will now be able to use your mobile services as normal. Contact us through our app chat if you need any more assistance. We're so sorry!"

Some Virgin customers were unable to make or receive calls on Monday morning (July 15). Users were also unable to open the mobile application.

In a response to Khaleej Times' query, Virgin Mobile confirmed that they were "aware of a temporary disruption in our network." The service provider "apologised" for network issue and assured that "the technical team is working on a fix".

Khaleej Times observed that the network has been down for more than 3 hours. When asked about the tentative time for service resumption, a Virgin Mobile executive informed that "the service should be back soon in no time".

Several UAE residents took to X to voice their concerns, stating that the app, internet and call network were down. These disruptions left residents worried, with their work being interrupted.

Attached below, is a screenshot of the error message displayed when opening the app:

One X user tweeted "Virgin mobile and internet down!" and tagged the company.

Another individual tweeted that he couldn't contact his "team at site, nor customers".

Residents joined to express their frustration, stating that there was no "team support" and "customer service was not working" while the app, mobile network and data remained down.