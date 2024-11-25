Bitmex Launches The 'Decade Of Bitmex' Global Campaign With A $1 Million Prize Pool To Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Mahe, Seychelles, November 25th, 2024, Chainwire

BitMEX , the OG derivatives exchange, today launched 'Decade of BitMEX ', a global campaign featuring a $1 million prize pool to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

The campaign, which began on 25 November, is available to new, existing, and returning traders on BitMEX.

Key highlights of the campaign include:



50% Off BTC Spot: New users will receive a 50% discount on a one-time BTC spot purchase

20 Missions For 20 Days: By completing daily trading tasks, eligible users have the opportunity to claim up to 200 USDT across 20 days Decade of BitMEX Trading Competition: User can aim for the highest trading volume to potentially win their share of a 10 BTC prize pool, $20,000 in holiday funds, luxury hotel vouchers, and more rewards

To participate in the 'Decade of BitMEX' campaign, new customers need to successfully sign up for a BitMEX account and complete their KYC process.

Detailed information on the tasks and rewards can be found here .

For traders interested in joining the Decade of BitMEX Trading Competition, can do so here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, BitMEX has maintained a record of no cryptocurrency losses due to intrusions or hacks, providing users with confidence in the security of their funds. Additionally, the platform also provides the tools and features necessary to facilitate efficient trading.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.