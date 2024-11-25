Cybersecurity Company ANY.RUN Launches Black Friday 2024 Deals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, has announced its Black Friday 2024 offers. Limited-time deals are available for individuals and security teams. It's easier than ever to access tools for dynamic malware analysis and threat research.

Black Friday 2024 Offers

Hunter Plan: Two Subscriptions for the Price of One

· Purchase an annual Hunter plan and receive an additional one-year license for a colleague at no extra cost.

· Ideal for two researchers looking to access PRO features for the cost of a single license.

Enterprise Plan: License Bundles for Security Teams

· Buy 5 Enterprise licenses and get 2 additional ones for free.

· Go for 10 licenses and receive 3 extra licenses plus a complimentary Threat Intelligence Lookup basic plan.

· Existing Enterprise users who renew for 24 months will also enjoy 6 extra months of free service.

TI Lookup: Double Search Requests Limit

· Purchase a TI Lookup subscription and get x2 search requests as a gift.

The Black Friday campaign will run until December 8, 2024. Contact ANY's team to grab your deal.

About ANY

ANY serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

