Australia establishes new bill to prohibit kids from social media

(MENAFN) The Australian has introduced a new bill that would prohibit children under the age of 16 from using social platforms, with penalties for companies failing to enforce age-verification rules. Communications Michelle Rowland presented the amendment to the Safety Act on Thursday, emphasizing that social media companies, not parents or children, would be responsible for ensuring proper age checks are in place.



The proposed legislation aims to protect young people from harmful content on social media, with nearly two-thirds of Australian teens aged 14 to 17 having been exposed to disturbing content like drug abuse, suicide, and self-harm, according to Rowland. Platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, X, and Reddit could be affected by the law, although no specific platforms are named in the bill.



If passed, the bill would impose financial penalties of up to AU$50 million (US$32.5 million) on companies that fail to prevent minors from creating accounts. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for the measure, noting concerns from parents about the negative impact of social media on children's health and urging them to spend more time engaging in physical activities instead.



The legislation is supported by both the governing Labor Party and the opposition Liberals, though some critics argue it infringes on young people's freedom of expression and raises privacy concerns. Similar laws have already been enacted in countries like China, France, Spain, and several US states.

