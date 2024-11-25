'Outrageous To Make Baseless Allegations That...': ISKCON On Chinmoy Krishna Das's Detention In Bangladesh. Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Monday registered strong objections after Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested in Bangladesh. The organisation also urged the Indian government's intervention in the matter.

In a post on X, ISKCON wrote,“We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world."

Identifying itself as a“peace-loving Bhakti movemen”, ISKCON Inc urged the Indian government to take immediate steps in the matter.

“ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement,” the post read further.

Who is Krishna Das Brahmachari?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was initially known as Chandan Kumar Dhar. The former leader of the ISKCON community was arrested on Monday afternoon from Dhaka airport, reported ANI, citing The Daily Star.

Over the past few days, Krishna Das had organised multiple rallies in Bangladesh to condemn the alleged“atrocities against fellow devotees”.

According to AFP, Krishna Das Prabhu is a prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh and a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group. Krishna Das Prabhu has also worked as the spokesperson of ISKCON.

He has been a vocal advocate for Hindu rights in Bangladesh and has been a vocal critic of targeted hate attacks and religious discrimination in the country.

Krishna Das Prabhu is also facing a case against himself for leading a rally in the city of Chittagong in October. During the rally he is accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag. Dhaka police spokesman Talebur Rahman confirmed AFP the arrest but did not give details of the charges