World Investment Conference Kicked Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Nov 26 (NNN-SPA) – The 28th annual World Conference, kicked off yesterday, in Riyadh, gathering more than 2,000 attendees from 130 countries, to explore key strategies for overcoming global investment challenges, according to the organisers.

Running from yesterday to tomorrow, the conference, organised by Invest Saudi, in partnership with the World Association of Investment Agencies, is held under the theme“Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth: Scaling Investment Opportunities.”

In his opening remarks, Saudi of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, highlighted the challenges and opportunities in addressing global investment, amid the ongoing economic transformations, including the rise of green and blue economies, the impact of new technologies, the reconfiguration of global supply chains, and demographic shifts.

Showcasing Saudi Arabia's development, the minister said,“Our GDP has grown by 70 percent, since the launch of Vision 2030, to 1.1 trillion U.S. dollars, with half of this attributed to non-oil economic activities. Foreign direct investment flows have tripled, compared to pre-Vision levels, and registered international investors are 10 times what they were.”

He commended the collaborative endeavours of investment promotion agencies and international institutions, in achieving the conference's objectives, urging participants to fortify international investment cooperation, to achieve sustainable and comprehensive growth.– NNN-SPA

