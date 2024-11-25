Cinc AF Of Ukraine Met With Journalists, Spoke About Course Of Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with Ukrainian and foreign journalists and informed them about the course of hostilities.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Syrskyi, it is extremely important to counter Russian disinformation aimed at undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities.

“I informed the media representatives about the course of the hostilities. He spoke about measures aimed at stabilizing the situation in the east, as well as the importance of the Kursk operation and the situation in this area. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the Armed Forces and the situation at the front,” the general noted.

Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian and foreign journalists for their work in covering the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“In the context of repulsing Russia's large-scale armed aggression, the work of journalists is difficult and often involves risk to life. But this does not stop the professionals.

Thus, currently, about 7,800 representatives of foreign and Ukrainian media have accreditation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi met with bloggers who cover military topics and discussed issues of public concern.