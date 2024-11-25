Ministry Of Education Honours Winners Of Digital Creativity Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education concluded the first edition of the Digital Creativity by honoring 18 winners from model and public elementary for boys and girls.

Director of the Educational Guidance Department Maryam Nouman Al Emadi, and Assistant Director of the Educational Guidance Department Fatima Al-Rashed attended the ceremony. Additionally, several ministry officials and principals of the winning schools were present.

The Olympiad's organisation aligns with the nation's vision for digital transformation and artificial intelligence. It aims to instill logical and computational thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving competencies in students.

The results of the Professional Typing Competition using Rapid Typing for Girls' Primary Schools showed that Al Shaqab Elementary School for Girls secured first place. Al Shamal Elementary School for Girls came in second, while Al Huda Elementary School for Girls took third place.

For the boys' model and elementary schools category, Hittin Model School for Boys took first place, Saud Bin Abdulrahman Model School for Boys took second place, and Umm Salal Mohammed Model School for Boys took third place.

In the LOGO Directional Language Competition using BEE BOT Robot for Girls Primary Schools Category, Al Ghuwairiyah Shared School for Girls won first place. Mesaieed Shared School for Girls earned second place, and Al Nahda Elementary School for Girls secured third place.

Al Dhakhira Model School for Boys claimed first place in the boys' model school category, Al Khor Model School for Boys came in second, and Saud Bin Abdulrahman Model School for Boys came in third.

In the SCRATCH 2D Interactive Game Design and Programming Competition for Girls' Primary Schools, Al Kaaban Shared School for Girls secured first place. Al Riffa Elementary School for Girls earned second place, followed by Jawairiyah Elementary School for Girls in third place.

For the boys' model and elementary schools category, Abdullah Bin Jassim Elementary School for Boys took first place, Qatar Elementary School for Boys came in second, and Jaber Bin Hayyan Elementary School for Boys took third place.

Sheikha Al-Hail, an IT Guidance Consultant in the Educational Guidance Department-IT Section, emphasized that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education continuously strives to enhance students' digital skills from an early age through various competitions. The inaugural edition of the Digital Creativity Olympiad for Youngsters embodies the ministry's vision of graduating entrepreneurial students who contribute to sustainable development.

The Olympiad featured three main competitions: the“Directional Programming Language LOGO” in its first edition,“Tomorrow's Programmers” in its third edition, and the“Professional Typing” competition in its fourth edition.