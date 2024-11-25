Uruguayan President Recognises Opposition Candidate Yamandu Orsi As President-Elect

(MENAFN- IANS) Montevideo, Nov 25 (IANS) Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou recognised the opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi as president-elect, who will succeed him in the 2025-2030 period after Orsi won the second round of the presidential against Alvaro Delgado.

On Sunday, Delgado of the National Party also recognised Orsi of the left-wing opposition coalition the Broad Front as president-elect, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I want to send from here, with all this coalition government, with all these actors of the coalition, a big hug and a greeting to Yamandu Orsi and to the Broad Front," Delgado said in his speech alongside the leaders of the ruling coalition in the capital Montevideo.

"We can congratulate the winner with sadness, but without a guilt complex, we must respect the sovereign decision above all things," he added.

President Lacalle Pou said on X that he called Orsi "to congratulate him as president-elect of our country."