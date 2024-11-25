EU’s Borrell demands force on Israel, Hezbollah to accept cease-fire

(MENAFN) EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell demanded Sunday for pressure on Israel and Hezbollah to arrive to a cease-fire agreement amid an exchange of cross-border among both sides.



“We must pressure the Israeli and maintain the pressure on Hezbollah to accept the US proposal for a cease-fire,” Borrell informed a media summit in Beirut after his discussions with Lebanese Parliament Representative Nabih Berri.



“Back in September, I came and was still hoping we could prevent a full-fledged war of Israel attacking Lebanon," Borrell stated. "Two months later Lebanon is on the brink of collapse."



The US, Israel’s leading ally, is intervening between Israel and Lebanon to arrive to a cease-fire agreement to stop more than a year of strikes among Hezbollah and Israel.



Borrell stated the EU is willing to give 200 million euros to improve the Lebanese military.



The European official further demanded the Lebanese presidents to fulfill their political responsibilities, starting by electing a leader to finish a couple-year power vacuum in the nation.



The Lebanese Parliament has not succeeded to elect a new leader since the leave of Leader Michel Aoun in October 2022.



Israel has increased its attacks in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah aims, an increase of year-long warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war in the previous year.

