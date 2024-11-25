United Kingdom, France stand against "Putinization"

(MENAFN) British and French foreign ministers, David Lammy and Jean-Noel Barrot, express shared concern over the increasing global threat of "Putinization" and affirm their joint commitment to resisting Russia's destabilizing actions. The ministers highlight their position in a co-authored article on the i news site, as reported by Ukrinform.



They state that Vladimir Putin, by initiating an illegal and unprovoked large-scale war in Ukraine 1,000 days ago this week, not only triggered the largest conflict in Europe since World War II but also aimed to challenge the existing international order. "The UK and France will not let him do so. Together with our allies, we will do everything that is necessary to put Ukraine in the best position to achieve a just and lasting peace," they declare.



The ministers stress that Putin's Russia repeatedly violates international law through actions such as "from the bombing of civilians to the abduction and deportation of children." They reiterate their nations' resolve to uphold the principles of the international order.



Based on them, the threats are not only to European security, but the world as well.



"Putin's aim is to set a new precedent that upends the rules-based international system, whereby countries feel they can invade their neighbors with total impunity. That brutality risks becoming the new norm and threatening peace everywhere. And as the war in Ukraine is spreading beyond Europe, we see the consequences of this attempted 'Putinization' for the world," the article informs.

