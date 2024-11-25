QF's Edutainment Show Siraj To Celebrate Qatar National Day With Special Screening

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation will host a special event celebrating Qatar National Day from November 28 to 30 at the Pre-University Education Theatre in Education City, showcasing Qatari heritage and culture, and offering activities for children that foster a sense of pride and belonging, including a special screening by QF's educational TV series Siraj.

A 3D on the theme of Qatar National Day has been produced by Siraj, which designed specifically to introduce children to the value of citizenship and the importance of patriotism, and tickets to watch the screening – which takes place between 3pm and 9pm in three different time slots, can be purchased on the Q-Tickets website.

In addition to the film, children will enjoy a live interactive show with Rashid and Noura – the much-loved characters from Siraj. And during the event, children will also enjoy an exclusive song in the film by Qatari artist Fahad Al-Hajjaji, celebrating the beauty of Qatar.

Alongside the film, an art exhibition titled Qatar Al Hob will showcase the creativity of several Qatar Foundation (QF) students from kindergarten to grade four, expressing their love and loyalty to Qatar through various art pieces. The event will also include a performance of the Qatari Ardha, presented by QF schools, along with interactive games and crafts activities.

“This event is a valuable opportunity for children and families to engage with the essence of Qatari heritage in fun, engaging, and educational ways,” said Azlaa Hamad Al Qahtani, Head of Culture and Identity, Student Affairs and Community Engagement, Pre-University Education, Qatar Foundation.

“Siraj is not only an entertaining TV series, but also an educational resource that aims to promote the Arabic language and instill cultural values, helping children gain life skills that strengthen their sense of responsibility and belonging to their nation.

“The event aims at raising children's awareness about citizenship and teaching them the difference between patriotism and active citizenship. It provides them with a deep understanding of the role of each individual in building the nation, and supporting its progress through hard work and continuous commitment of learning.”

Al Qahtani also emphasized the aim of the film in trying to instill values and morals.“The concept of Siraj revolves around a television series designed to connect children with local values and culture, with a focus on enhancing the Arabic language within an authentic Qatari environment, which is clearly reflected in the visuals and themes presented. We are proud to develop this idea, bringing it to life through live events.

“These interactive experiences allow children to engage directly with the characters from Siraj, creating an enjoyable educational experience that goes beyond the television screen.”

Siraj was launched in 2016, targeting Arabic-speaking children. It encourages them to explore the Arabic language and learn about topics such as science, history, identity, heritage, culture, ethics, and religion. The series also serves as a valuable resource for parents and educators, helping to instil morals and values while building children's literacy and numeracy skills.