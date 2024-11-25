Al Jazeera English Wins AIB Award For Gaza Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera English has won an Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) award for its consistent and uncompromising news coverage of the Gaza genocide.

“War on Gaza” was announced as the winner in the Continuing News Coverage category at the 20th AIB gala evening in London on November 22, 2024. Other nominees included CNN Worldwide, BBC and ITV.

The hour-long compilation of excerpts from the perspective of committed Al Jazeera English journalists offers a fresh insight into Israel's War on Gaza and yearlong genocide.

“This year's recognition reaffirms our commitment to journalism and to delivering courageous human stories that continuously challenge the status quo,” said Issa Ali, Acting Managing Director of Al Jazeera English.“I am immensely proud of our team's relentless pursuit of uncovering the truth, especially our colleagues on the front lines in Gaza working under extremely challenging circumstances.

Al Jazeera English provides international news and current affairs that place people at the heart of the story, rooted in the belief that everyone has a story worth hearing.

It is the only international English broadcaster still operating in Gaza, despite its offices being forcibly closed in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

“Our journalists remain committed to objective reporting on the war and its devastating impact on people. We continue to convey the plight and capturing the voice of the Palestinian people. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of truth, and we salute the work of our incredible team of journalists on the ground without whom we could not shed light on what is happening in Gaza. These are the men and women who risk their lives daily. Sadly, many of them have paid the greatest sacrifice in their commitment to sharing the truth,” said Al Jazeera English Director of News, Salah Negm.

Since October 7, 2023 through to today's ongoing displacement, bombing and killing of more than 41 000 civilians,

Al Jazeera English continues to the war on Gaza despite Al Jazeera's journalists and their families being targeted and killed.

Al Jazeera English has won AIB awards for“The Big Picture: The World According to AI”, (2020) Witness'“The Beirut Blast” (2021) and Fault Lines'“Bloodsport” (2023).