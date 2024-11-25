Global Times: Traditional Games Meet Modern Culture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a small gathering to celebrate the sports and traditions of China's minority communities in 1953 has blossomed into one of the country's most significant events celebrating the cultural diversity of the country.

The longest-running national multi-sport event in China, the National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities turn 71 this year. Since the event's inception, it has embodied far more than the spirit of athletic competition.

The sun-drenched beaches and gentle sea breeze of Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, are more than just a scenic backdrop for 2024's Games, which are in full swing until November 30.

Chinese ethnic cultures blossom with diversity, especially as most have their own language and different customs and traditions. The Games play a vital role in fostering national unity, preserving and promoting the unique cultures of China's ethnic groups, and adapting those cultural expressions to the modern world.

It provides an unparalleled platform for these groups to strengthen mutual appreciation and understanding, share their culture, build lasting friendships and celebrate their common identity as part of the Chinese nation.

The very act of competing side by side - whether in a relay race or in a tug-of-war - promotes harmony. When athletes join forces, their shared love for sports supersedes their differences.

In this way, the Games cultivate a sense of solidarity, nurturing the seeds of unity as diversity here is not just a fact of life, but a core feature of its identity.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the Games is how they have helped preserve and modernize ethnic sports that were once on the brink of obscurity.

Many of these sports have been passed down from generation to generation, often practiced in remote, rural areas with little exposure to the wider public.

Over time, some sports became endangered as the younger generation gravitated toward more globally popular activities like basketball and football.

The Games have revived these cultural gems, not only by showcasing them to a national audience but also by adapting them to the changing tastes of modern sports enthusiasts.

For example, zhenzhu qiu, or pearl ball, is a traditional game originating from the Manchu people in Northern China. The game was once a casual activity played by fishing communities but has evolved over time into a competitive sport with significant similarities to modern basketball.

Today, teams compete to pass a "pearl" - a small, round ball, often white - through a hoop. It requires precision, teamwork, and strategic movement.

The transformation of pearl ball from a folk pastime to a formal sport is a perfect example of how traditional ethnic games have modernized, keeping their cultural roots while adapting to modern sporting standards.

Similarly, the sport jianqiu blends the acrobatic flair of football with the team dynamics of volleyball, and it has captured the imagination of younger audiences.

The sport combines the elements of volleyball's team coordination and football's use of footwork to control a small shuttlecock.

With its roots in the southern ethnic communities, jianqiu has been redefined through the Games to appeal to a broader demographic. Each team requires at lease one ethnic athlete to be included, becoming an exciting and innovative addition to the global sporting landscape.

At the jianzi team competitions on Sunday, the Hong Kong team demonstrated how they valued friendship - exchanging gifts with opponents after each match.

Even the huapao event, a traditional game from Southern China with a history of over 500 years, has undergone a modern makeover. Once a village custom that involved throwing clay pots filled with fireworks, it has now evolved into a high-intensity, team-based competition that bears striking similarities to rugby.

Athletes fiercely compete to capture the symbolic "flower bomb," with some tactical plays and physical endurance playing central roles in the event. It serves as an example of how ethnic sports can maintain their cultural significance while incorporating the dynamics of contemporary sports.

Some may argue that the modernized version of the tradition undermines the originality of the sport, but it also shines a spotlight on traditional physical activities, as participants and the fans will also learn about the traditions of the sport and thus expand awareness of the ancient sport.

In the age of globalization and digital technology, the Games have increasingly embraced new methods to amplify the reach of traditional ethnic sports.

The incorporation of technology into the training and analysis of ethnic sports has allowed athletes to hone their skills in ways that were not possible in previous generations.

The use of sports science, including biomechanics and performance analytics, is helping athletes adapt traditional sports to more competitive standards, ensuring they can hold their own in future competitions. Some sports have even gone international already like dragon boat racing.

The best way to honor tradition is not by preserving it in amber, but by allowing it to evolve and flourish, adapting to the changing tides of time while remaining firmly rooted in cultural origins.

By providing a stage for these unique ethnic sporting events, the Games serve as a bridge between the past and the future, linking the rich traditions of China's ethnic groups with the dynamism of modern sports.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED