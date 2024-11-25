Iraqi Militia Claims Two Drone Attacks On Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Nov 25 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, claimed responsibility for two drone on sites in Israel.

According to its statements on Sunday, the group's fighters launched separate drone attacks, one on a 'vital site' and the other on a 'military site' in Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

The Iraqi militia group noted that the drone attacks were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," adding it would continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.