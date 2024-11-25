IPU President Commends Qatar's Conflict Resolution Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) H E Dr. Tulia Ackson has lauded Qatar's efforts in resolving regional conflicts and its steadfast commitment to supporting global development. She highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the IPU and Qatar's Shura Council in advancing global peace initiatives.

In an exclusive interview with QNA at the conclusion of her visit to Doha, Dr. Ackson said,“Qatar is making remarkable strides in conflict in the Middle East. It has established itself as a trusted hub for peace, where opposing parties feel confident to meet and where world leaders gather to address pressing global challenges.”

Dr. Ackson expressed the IPU's deep appreciation for Qatar's endeavours, stating,“We value and commend Qatar's persistent efforts in fostering peace. On behalf of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the global parliamentary community, I extend our gratitude for Qatar's contributions, which align with the IPU's mission to defend peace, promote dialogue through parliamentary diplomacy, and support conflict-affected regions.”

She underscored Qatar's tangible commitment to conflict resolution, noting its success in convening adversaries for dialogue in Doha.“Qatar's approach resonates with the IPU's objectives. I urge all conflicting parties to leverage the opportunities and resources Qatar provides to achieve peaceful resolutions,” she added.

Dr. Ackson emphasised the alignment between Qatar's conflict mediation efforts and the IPU's broader goals, particularly through its specialised committee on Middle Eastern conflicts. She affirmed the IPU's dedication to enhancing the committee's effectiveness in ensuring regional stability.

This year, discussions within the IPU have focused significantly on the role of parliaments in fostering global peace. Dr. Ackson acknowledged Qatar's vital contribution, represented by the Shura Council, to the IPU's efforts in addressing peace-building, climate change, innovation, and other global priorities.

She further explained the IPU's role as a platform for dialogue, providing parliamentarians from diverse nations an avenue to exchange views and deliberate on pressing issues.“Through this dialogue, we aim to articulate collective positions, often centered on protecting human rights and fostering understanding,” she said.

Dr. Ackson highlighted the IPU's commitment to working with parties involved in conflicts, providing them a space to express their perspectives.“As parliamentarians, while we are not part of executive governments, we have a vital role to play in mitigating conflicts and promoting peace,” she remarked.

She clarified that although decisions on war are made by governments or executive authorities, parliaments often review and endorse such decisions, which underscores the importance of engaging legislators in peace-building processes.

Dr. Ackson concluded by acknowledging the IPU's proactive engagement in addressing global crises and conflicts through parliamentary dialogue. She reiterated the union's commitment to collaborating with parliamentarians worldwide to resolve disputes, safeguard human rights, and establish lasting peace.

Dr. Tulia Ackson, praised Qatar's substantial contributions to global development, emphasizing the country's proactive role not only in conflict resolution and peacebuilding but also in addressing critical challenges such as development and climate change.

In her remarks, Dr. Ackson commended Qatar's extensive support for various countries through initiatives like the Qatar Fund for Development, noting,“The State of Qatar works diligently to make the world a better place. There is no better way to ensure peace, security, and environmental protection than by promoting sustainable development.”

She highlighted Qatar's strong commitment to environmental protection, both domestically and internationally, as demonstrated by its support for numerous programs aimed at combating climate change.“These efforts reflect the Qatar National Vision 2030, which I had the opportunity to explore during my visit. I commend these initiatives as they align with the Inter-Parliamentary Unions goals of addressing environmental challenges and mitigating climate change,” she said.